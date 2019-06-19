WTA Osaka
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Vekic VS M.Doi
19 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Center Court
LIVE - Donna Vekic - Misaki Doi
WTA Osaka - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Donna Vekic and Misaki Doi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Donna
Vekic
Vekic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age23
WTA ranking21
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
✓
7
6
C.Garcia
5
2
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Bencic
✓
77
6
D.Vekic
65
3
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
D.Vekic
✓
65
7
6
J.Görges
77
5
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
Y.Putintseva
4
1
D.Vekic
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kanepi
5
3
D.Vekic
✓
7
6
Misaki
Doi
Doi
Japan
- Height (m)1.59
- Weight (Kg)52
- Age28
WTA ranking83
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
1
2
M.Doi
✓
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Final
N.Hibino
✓
6
6
M.Doi
3
2
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Semifinal
M.Doi
✓
6
6
V.Kudermetova
4
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Sorribes
5
1
M.Doi
✓
7
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
M.Doi
✓
6
1
6
Z.Hives
1
6
3
