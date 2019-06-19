WTA Osaka
Singles | 2nd Round

D.Vekic VS M.Doi

19 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Center Court
LIVE - Donna Vekic - Misaki Doi

WTA Osaka - 19 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Donna Vekic and Misaki Doi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Donna Vekic
Donna
Vekic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
21
Previous matches
Misaki Doi
Misaki
Doi
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.59
  • Weight (Kg)
    52
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
83
Previous matches
