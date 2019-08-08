WTA Osaka
Singles | 2nd Round

S.Hsieh VS E.Mertens

18 September 2019 Starting from 05:30

Center Court
LIVE - Su-Wei Hsieh - Elise Mertens

WTA Osaka - 18 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Su-Wei Hsieh and Elise Mertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:30 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Su-Wei Hsieh
Su-Wei
Hsieh
Chinese TaipeiChinese Taipei
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    57
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
33
Previous matches
Elise Mertens
Elise
Mertens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
24
Previous matches
