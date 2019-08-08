WTA Osaka
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Hsieh VS E.Mertens
18 September 2019 Starting from 05:30
Center Court
LIVE - Su-Wei Hsieh - Elise Mertens
WTA Osaka - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Su-Wei Hsieh and Elise Mertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:30 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Su-Wei
Hsieh
Hsieh
Chinese Taipei
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)57
- Age33
WTA ranking33
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
G.Muguruza
6
61
1
S.Hsieh
✓
3
77
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Hsieh
4
3
N.Hibino
✓
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
✓
1
77
7
P.Hon
6
62
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
S.Hsieh
✓
6
3
6
R.Ozaki
1
6
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
4
77
S.Hsieh
1
6
62
Elise
Mertens
Mertens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age23
WTA ranking24
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Andreescu
✓
3
6
6
E.Mertens
6
2
3
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
K.Ahn
1
1
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
A.Petkovic
3
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
2
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
2
2
