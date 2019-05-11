WTA Osaka
Singles | 1st Round
Result
K.Bertens
16 September 2019ITC Utsubo Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Kiki Bertens - ...
WTA Osaka - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
4
61
A.Tomljanovic✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
J.Görges✓
6
6
K.Bertens
2
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
5
4
K.Bertens✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
4
2
K.Bertens✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
3
6
64
V.Williams✓
6
3
77
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more