WTA Osaka
Singles | Quarter-final

M.Keys VS A.Kerber

20 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

ITC Utsubo Tennis Center
LIVE - Madison Keys - Angelique Kerber

WTA Osaka - 20 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Madison Keys and Angelique Kerber live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Madison Keys
Madison
Keys
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
16
Angelique Kerber
Angelique
Kerber
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
15
