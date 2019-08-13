WTA Osaka
Singles | Quarter-final
M.Keys VS A.Kerber
20 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
ITC Utsubo Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Madison Keys - Angelique Kerber
WTA Osaka - 20 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Madison Keys and Angelique Kerber live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Madison
Keys
Keys
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking16
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
M.Keys
✓
5
6
6
Z.Diyas
7
0
4
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
M.Keys
✓
6
6
D.Kasatkina
3
4
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
E.Svitolina
✓
7
6
M.Keys
5
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kenin
3
5
M.Keys
✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Zhu
4
1
M.Keys
✓
6
6
View more matches
Angelique
Kerber
Kerber
Germany
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age31
WTA ranking15
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
N.Gibbs
2
4
A.Kerber
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
✓
5
6
78
A.Kerber
7
4
66
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Kerber
5
6
4
K.Mladenovic
✓
7
0
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Kontaveit
✓
79
6
A.Kerber
67
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
A.Kerber
6
2
4
D.Kasatkina
✓
0
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more