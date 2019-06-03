WTA Osaka
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Keys VS Z.Diyas
18 September 2019 Starting from 05:30
Center Court
LIVE - Madison Keys - Zarina Diyas
WTA Osaka - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Madison Keys and Zarina Diyas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:30 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Madison
Keys
Keys
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking16
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
M.Keys
✓
6
6
D.Kasatkina
3
4
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
E.Svitolina
✓
7
6
M.Keys
5
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kenin
3
5
M.Keys
✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Zhu
4
1
M.Keys
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Doi
5
0
M.Keys
✓
7
6
Zarina
Diyas
Diyas
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age25
WTA ranking85
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
0
3
Z.Diyas
✓
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
N.Hibino
✓
6
3
Z.Diyas
1
2
A
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
D.Kovinic
2
2
Z.Diyas
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas
6
3
2
A.Barty
✓
1
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
Z.Diyas
4
1
