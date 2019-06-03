WTA Osaka
Singles | 2nd Round

M.Keys VS Z.Diyas

18 September 2019 Starting from 05:30

Center Court
User comments

LIVE - Madison Keys - Zarina Diyas

WTA Osaka - 18 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Madison Keys and Zarina Diyas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:30 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Madison Keys
Madison
Keys
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
16
Previous matches
Zarina Diyas
Zarina
Diyas
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
85
Previous matches
