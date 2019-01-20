WTA Osaka
Singles | Quarter-final
M.Doi VS A.Pavlyuchenkova
20 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Misaki Doi - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
WTA Osaka - 20 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Misaki Doi and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Misaki
Doi
Doi
Japan
- Height (m)1.59
- Weight (Kg)52
- Age28
WTA ranking83
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
65
3
M.Doi
✓
77
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
1
2
M.Doi
✓
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Final
N.Hibino
✓
6
6
M.Doi
3
2
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Semifinal
M.Doi
✓
6
6
V.Kudermetova
4
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Sorribes
5
1
M.Doi
✓
7
6
View more matches
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
Pavlyuchenkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
WTA ranking41
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
7
K.Bertens
1
5
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska
3
1
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
5
4
K.Bertens
✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Parmentier
1
62
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
77
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko
✓
6
2
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
6
4
View more matches
