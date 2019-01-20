WTA Osaka
Singles | Quarter-final

M.Doi VS A.Pavlyuchenkova

20 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Center Court
LIVE - Misaki Doi - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

WTA Osaka - 20 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Misaki Doi and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Misaki Doi
Misaki
Doi
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.59
  • Weight (Kg)
    52
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
83
Previous matches
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
41
Previous matches
