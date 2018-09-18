WTA Osaka
Singles | Quarter-final

M.Doi VS ...

20 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

ITC Utsubo Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Misaki Doi - ...

WTA Osaka - 20 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Misaki Doi and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Misaki Doi
Misaki
Doi
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.59
  • Weight (Kg)
    52
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
83
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Karolina Pliskova upsets Naomi Osaka to win Tokyo final

WTA Tokyo
23/09/2018

Tennis news - Naomi Osaka wins 10th straight match to power into Tokyo final

WTA Tokyo
22/09/2018

Tennis news - US Open champion Naomi Osaka eases to victory on return to action in Tokyo

WTA Tokyo
19/09/2018

Johanna Konta pleased to progress after ‘tough’ match against Gabriela Dabrowski

WTA Tokyo
18/09/2018