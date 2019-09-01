WTA Osaka
Singles | 2nd Round
N.Osaka VS V.Tomova
18 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
Center Court
LIVE - Naomi Osaka - Viktoriya Tomova
WTA Osaka - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Naomi Osaka and Viktoriya Tomova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Naomi
Osaka
Osaka
Japan
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age21
WTA ranking4
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
N.Osaka
5
4
B.Bencic
✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
C.Gauff
3
0
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
M.Linette
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
N.Osaka
✓
6
65
6
A.Blinkova
4
77
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Kenin
✓
6
1
2
N.Osaka
4
6
0
A
Viktoriya
Tomova
Tomova
Bulgaria
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking181
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
A.Cornet
6
3
2
V.Tomova
✓
4
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
M.Buzarnescu
✓
6
6
V.Tomova
1
4
Nature Valley Classic
Singles
1st Round
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
V.Tomova
3
4
WTA Budapest
Singles
1st Round
E.Rodina
✓
6
4
6
V.Tomova
0
6
2
WTA Hong Kong
Singles
2nd Round
V.Tomova
1
0
K.Kucová
✓
6
6
