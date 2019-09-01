WTA Osaka
Singles | Quarter-final

N.Osaka VS Y.Putintseva

20 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

ITC Utsubo Tennis Center
LIVE - Naomi Osaka - Yulia Putintseva

WTA Osaka - 20 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Naomi Osaka and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Naomi Osaka
Naomi
Osaka
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
4
Previous matches
Yulia Putintseva
Yulia
Putintseva
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.63
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
36
Previous matches
