WTA Osaka
Singles | Quarter-final
N.Osaka VS ...
20 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
ITC Utsubo Tennis Center
LIVE - Naomi Osaka - ...
WTA Osaka - 20 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Naomi Osaka and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Naomi
Osaka
Osaka
Japan
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age21
WTA ranking4
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
N.Osaka
✓
7
6
V.Tomova
5
3
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
N.Osaka
5
4
B.Bencic
✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
C.Gauff
3
0
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
M.Linette
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
N.Osaka
✓
6
65
6
A.Blinkova
4
77
2
View more matches
