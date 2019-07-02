WTA Osaka
Singles | 2nd Round
N.Gibbs VS A.Kerber
18 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Nicole Gibbs - Angelique Kerber
WTA Osaka - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Nicole Gibbs and Angelique Kerber live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Nicole
Gibbs
Gibbs
United States
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age26
WTA ranking137
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
4
3
N.Gibbs
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Halep
✓
6
3
6
N.Gibbs
3
6
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
N.Gibbs
1
2
Q.Wang
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
N.Gibbs
7
3
4
C.Suárez
✓
5
6
6
WTA Bogota
Singles
1st Round
D.Seguel
✓
6
6
N.Gibbs
2
2
View more matches
Angelique
Kerber
Kerber
Germany
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age31
WTA ranking15
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
✓
5
6
78
A.Kerber
7
4
66
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Kerber
5
6
4
K.Mladenovic
✓
7
0
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Kontaveit
✓
79
6
A.Kerber
67
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
A.Kerber
6
2
4
D.Kasatkina
✓
0
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Davis
✓
2
6
6
A.Kerber
6
2
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more