WTA Osaka
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Stephens VS C.Giorgi
19 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Center Court
LIVE - Sloane Stephens - Camila Giorgi
WTA Osaka - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sloane Stephens and Camila Giorgi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sloane
Stephens
Stephens
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age26
WTA ranking14
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Stephens
3
4
A.Kalinskaya
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
1
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Putintseva
6
4
3
S.Stephens
✓
2
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stephens
2
5
M.Bouzková
✓
6
7
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
S.Stephens
2
5
R.Peterson
✓
6
7
View more matches
Camila
Giorgi
Giorgi
Italy
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)54
- Age27
WTA ranking54
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
X.Han
66
1
C.Giorgi
✓
78
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Sakkari
✓
6
6
C.Giorgi
1
0
WTA New York
Singles
Final
C.Giorgi
7
5
4
M.Linette
✓
5
7
6
WTA New York
Singles
Semifinal
Q.Wang
6
4
66
C.Giorgi
✓
4
6
78
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Giorgi
✓
6
6
A.Cornet
2
1
View more matches
