WTA Osaka
Singles | 1st Round
Result
S.Stephens
16 September 2019ITC Utsubo Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Sloane Stephens - ...
WTA Osaka - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sloane Stephens and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sloane
Stephens
Stephens
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age26
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Stephens
3
4
A.Kalinskaya✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova✓
6
6
S.Stephens
1
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Putintseva
6
4
3
S.Stephens✓
2
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stephens
2
5
M.Bouzková✓
6
7
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
S.Stephens
2
5
R.Peterson✓
6
7
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
04/06/2019
Brilliant Johanna Konta demolishes Sloane Stephens 6-1 6-4 to reach French Open semi-finals
Roland-Garros women