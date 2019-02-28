WTA Osaka
Singles | 2nd Round

V.Flink VS Y.Putintseva

19 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Center Court
LIVE - Varvara Flink - Yulia Putintseva

WTA Osaka - 19 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Varvara Flink and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Varvara Flink
Varvara
Flink
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
149
Yulia Putintseva
Yulia
Putintseva
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.63
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
36
