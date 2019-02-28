WTA Osaka
Singles | 2nd Round
V.Flink VS Y.Putintseva
19 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Center Court
LIVE - Varvara Flink - Yulia Putintseva
WTA Osaka - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Varvara Flink and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Varvara
Flink
Flink
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking149
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
N.Hibino
4
5
V.Flink
✓
6
7
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
S.Sorribes
✓
6
6
V.Flink
3
1
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
V.Flink
✓
6
6
K.Kucová
3
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
A.Sevastova
✓
6
6
V.Flink
2
1
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
A.Bolsova
✓
6
6
V.Flink
3
2
Yulia
Putintseva
Putintseva
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking36
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
77
K.Kawa
4
64
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Putintseva
6
1
65
E.Svitolina
✓
3
6
77
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
T.Zidanšek
1
7
1
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
5
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
Y.Putintseva
4
1
D.Vekic
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka
3
63
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
77
