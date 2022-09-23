Zheng Qinwen - Veronika Kudermetova

Q. Zheng vs V. Kudermetova | Tokyo
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 23.09.2022 | Ariake Tennis Park
Not started
Q. Zheng
Q. Zheng
V. Kudermetova (4)
V. Kudermetova (4)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Qinwen-Zheng-headshot
QinwenZheng
China
China
  • WTA ranking36
  • WTA points1348
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Veronika-Kudermetova-headshot
VeronikaKudermetova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking13
  • WTA points2436
  • Age25
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

Q. Zheng

V. Kudermetova

Related matches

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10365
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
A. Kontaveit
4300
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
J. Pegula
3501

LIVE MATCH: Zheng Qinwen vs Veronika Kudermetova

WTA Tokyo - 23 September 2022

Follow the WTA Tokyo Tennis match between Zheng Qinwen and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 23 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Tokyo results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

