Zheng Qinwen - Veronika Kudermetova
Q. Zheng vs V. Kudermetova | Tokyo
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 23.09.2022 | Ariake Tennis Park
Not started
Q. Zheng
V. Kudermetova (4)
from 23:00
Players Overview
QinwenZheng
China
- WTA ranking36
- WTA points1348
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
VeronikaKudermetova
Russia
- WTA ranking13
- WTA points2436
- Age25
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Q. Zheng
V. Kudermetova
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10365
|2
|5090
|3
|4300
|4
|3980
|5
|3501