Liudmila Samsonova - Garbiñe Muguruza
L. Samsonova vs G. Muguruza | Tokyo
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 23.09.2022 | Court 10
Completed
L. Samsonova
6
6
G. Muguruza (3)
4
2
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
LiudmilaSamsonova
Russia
- WTA ranking30
- WTA points1502
- Age23
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
GarbiñeMuguruza
Spain
- WTA ranking12
- WTA points2776
- Age28
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
L. Samsonova
G. Muguruza
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10365
|2
|5090
|3
|4300
|4
|3980
|5
|3501