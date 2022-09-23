Liudmila Samsonova - Garbiñe Muguruza

L. Samsonova vs G. Muguruza | Tokyo
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 23.09.2022 | Court 10
Completed
L. Samsonova
L. Samsonova
6
6
G. Muguruza (3)
G. Muguruza (3)
4
2
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Liudmila-Samsonova-headshot
LiudmilaSamsonova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking30
  • WTA points1502
  • Age23
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-
Garbiñe-Muguruza-headshot
GarbiñeMuguruza
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking12
  • WTA points2776
  • Age28
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liudmila-Samsonova-headshot
LiudmilaSamsonova
Russia
Russia
Garbiñe-Muguruza-headshot
GarbiñeMuguruza
Spain
Spain
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

L. Samsonova

G. Muguruza

Related matches

Q. Zheng
Q. Zheng
6
7
C. Liu
C. Liu
4
5
P. Martic
P. Martic
5
2
S. Zhang
S. Zhang
7
6
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10365
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
A. Kontaveit
4300
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
J. Pegula
3501

Latest news

WTA Tokyo

Osaka ends four-match losing streak after Saville retires due to nasty knee injury

20/09/2022 at 18:08

LIVE MATCH: Liudmila Samsonova vs Garbiñe Muguruza

WTA Tokyo - 23 September 2022

Follow the WTA Tokyo Tennis match between Liudmila Samsonova and Garbiñe Muguruza live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 23 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Tokyo results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.