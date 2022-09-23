Petra Martic - Zhang Shuai
P. Martic vs S. Zhang | Tokyo
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 23.09.2022 | Court 10
Completed
P. Martic
5
2
S. Zhang
7
6
Players Overview
PetraMartic
Croatia
- WTA ranking46
- WTA points1109
- Age31
- Height1.81m
- Weight63kg
ShuaiZhang
China
- WTA ranking28
- WTA points1530
- Age33
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
P. Martic
S. Zhang
