Petra Martic - Zhang Shuai

P. Martic vs S. Zhang | Tokyo
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 23.09.2022 | Court 10
Completed
P. Martic
P. Martic
5
2
S. Zhang
S. Zhang
7
6
Players Overview

Petra-Martic-headshot
PetraMartic
Croatia
Croatia
  • WTA ranking46
  • WTA points1109
  • Age31
  • Height1.81m
  • Weight63kg
Shuai-Zhang-headshot
ShuaiZhang
China
China
  • WTA ranking28
  • WTA points1530
  • Age33
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Petra-Martic-headshot
PetraMartic
Croatia
Croatia
Shuai-Zhang-headshot
ShuaiZhang
China
China
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

P. Martic

S. Zhang

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10365
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
A. Kontaveit
4300
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
J. Pegula
3501

Latest news

WTA Tokyo

Osaka ends four-match losing streak after Saville retires due to nasty knee injury

20/09/2022 at 18:08

LIVE MATCH: Petra Martic vs Zhang Shuai

WTA Tokyo - 23 September 2022

Follow the WTA Tokyo Tennis match between Petra Martic and Zhang Shuai live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 23 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Tokyo results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos.

