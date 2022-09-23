Veronika Kudermetova - Beatriz Haddad Maia
V. Kudermetova vs B. Haddad Maia | Tokyo
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 23.09.2022 | Court 10
Completed
V. Kudermetova (4)
64
78
6
B. Haddad Maia (5)
77
66
1
Players Overview
VeronikaKudermetova
Russia
- WTA ranking13
- WTA points2436
- Age25
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
- WTA ranking16
- WTA points2255
- Age26
- Height1.85m
- Weight78kg
Statistics
Recent matches
V. Kudermetova
B. Haddad Maia
