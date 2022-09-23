Veronika Kudermetova - Beatriz Haddad Maia

V. Kudermetova vs B. Haddad Maia | Tokyo
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 23.09.2022 | Court 10
Completed
V. Kudermetova (4)
V. Kudermetova (4)
64
78
6
B. Haddad Maia (5)
B. Haddad Maia (5)
77
66
1
Players Overview

Veronika-Kudermetova-headshot
VeronikaKudermetova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking13
  • WTA points2436
  • Age25
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Beatriz-Haddad Maia-headshot
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
Brazil
  • WTA ranking16
  • WTA points2255
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight78kg

Statistics

Recent matches

V. Kudermetova

B. Haddad Maia

