Naomi Osaka’s torrid year continued as she pulled out of the Pan Pacific Open ahead of her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia with illness on Thursday.

"I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said.

"It’s an honour to be able to play at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in front of the amazing fans here in Japan.

"This has and always will be a special tournament for me and I wish I could have stepped on court today, but my body won’t let me."

The Tokyo tournament was her first competitive outing since crashing out of the US Open in the first round. Her return to the court was brief, however, after opponent Daria Saville lasted just one game before suffering a knee injury on Tuesday.

Since winning the Australian Open last year, Osaka has failed to progress beyond the third round at a Grand Slam. She withdrew from the 2021 French Open after being threatened with expulsion over a press boycott.

Osaka returned to form with a brilliant run to the Miami Open final in April, fuelling hopes she could start a rivalry with new World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, but has failed to win more than one match at any tournament since as she has battled for form and fitness.

Prior to the tournament, Osaka suggested she was over her injury battle.

"I think of course the year has been not the best year for me but I think overall I've learned a lot about myself," Osaka said.

"I'm happy to be healthy because in Europe I did injure myself and that was the first injury that took me that long to get healed.

"I think life is ups and downs and this one was more down than up but overall I'm happy with where I am right now."

Osaka has the unusual record of winning every Grand Slam where she has progressed beyond the fourth round.

