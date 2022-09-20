Sofia Kenin - Fernanda Contreras
S. Kenin vs F. Contreras | Tokyo
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 20.09.2022 | Court 10
Not started
S. Kenin
F. Contreras
20/09
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
SofiaKenin
United States
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age23
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
FernandaContreras
Mexico
- WTA ranking182
- WTA points358
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
S. Kenin
F. Contreras
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10365
|2
|5090
|3
|4300
|4
|3980
|5
|3501