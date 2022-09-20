Sofia Kenin - Fernanda Contreras

S. Kenin vs F. Contreras | Tokyo
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 20.09.2022 | Court 10
Not started
S. Kenin
S. Kenin
F. Contreras
F. Contreras
20/09
Players Overview

Sofia-Kenin-headshot
SofiaKenin
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking-
  • WTA points-
  • Age23
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Fernanda-Contreras-headshot
FernandaContreras
Mexico
Mexico
  • WTA ranking182
  • WTA points358
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Kenin

F. Contreras

LIVE MATCH: Sofia Kenin vs Fernanda Contreras

WTA Tokyo - 20 September 2022

Follow the WTA Tokyo Tennis match between Sofia Kenin and Fernanda Contreras live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 20 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Tokyo results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.