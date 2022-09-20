Yuki Naito - Beatriz Haddad Maia

Y. Naito vs B. Haddad Maia | Tokyo
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 20.09.2022 | Court 10
Not started
Y. Naito
Y. Naito
B. Haddad Maia (5)
B. Haddad Maia (5)
20/09
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Yuki-Naito-headshot
YukiNaito
Japan
Japan
  • WTA ranking210
  • WTA points309
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Beatriz-Haddad Maia-headshot
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
Brazil
  • WTA ranking16
  • WTA points2255
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight78kg

Statistics

Recent matches

Y. Naito

B. Haddad Maia

Related matches

S. Kenin
S. Kenin
F. Contreras
F. Contreras
20/09
K. Plíšková (6)
K. Plíšková (6)
I. Shinikova
I. Shinikova
20/09
M. Hontama
M. Hontama
S. Zhang
S. Zhang
20/09
N. Osaka
N. Osaka
D. Saville
D. Saville
20/09
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10365
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
A. Kontaveit
4300
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
J. Pegula
3501

LIVE MATCH: Yuki Naito vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

WTA Tokyo - 20 September 2022

Follow the WTA Tokyo Tennis match between Yuki Naito and Beatriz Haddad Maia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 20 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Tokyo results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.