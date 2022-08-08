Alizé Cornet - Caroline Garcia
A. Cornet vs C. Garcia | Montreal
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Rogers 5G Grand Stand
Not started
A. Cornet
C. Garcia
from 16:00
Players Overview
AlizéCornet
France
- WTA ranking40
- WTA points1271
- Age32
- Height1.73m
- Weight-
CarolineGarcia
France
- WTA ranking34
- WTA points1380
- Age28
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
5 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
A. Cornet
C. Garcia
