Beatriz Haddad Maia - Leylah Fernandez
B. Haddad Maia vs L. Fernandez | Toronto
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 09.08.2022 | Aviva Centre
Not started
B. Haddad Maia
L. Fernandez (13)
from 23:00
Players Overview
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
- WTA ranking24
- WTA points1782
- Age26
- Height1.85m
- Weight78kg
LeylahFernandez
Canada
- WTA ranking13
- WTA points2534
- Age19
- Height1.68m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
B. Haddad Maia
L. Fernandez
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4190
|5
|4010