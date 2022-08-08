Beatriz Haddad Maia - Martina Trevisan
B. Haddad Maia vs M. Trevisan | Montreal
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Court 1
Not started
B. Haddad Maia
M. Trevisan
from 16:00
Players Overview
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
- WTA ranking24
- WTA points1782
- Age26
- Height1.85m
- Weight78kg
MartinaTrevisan
Italy
- WTA ranking26
- WTA points1775
- Age28
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
B. Haddad Maia
M. Trevisan
