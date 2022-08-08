Beatriz Haddad Maia - Martina Trevisan

B. Haddad Maia vs M. Trevisan | Montreal
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Court 1
Not started
B. Haddad Maia
B. Haddad Maia
M. Trevisan
M. Trevisan
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Beatriz-Haddad Maia-headshot
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
Brazil
  • WTA ranking24
  • WTA points1782
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight78kg
Martina-Trevisan-headshot
MartinaTrevisan
Italy
Italy
  • WTA ranking26
  • WTA points1775
  • Age28
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Haddad Maia

M. Trevisan

Related matches

N. Párrizas
N. Párrizas
S. Williams
S. Williams
from 16:00
S. Stephens
S. Stephens
S. Kenin
S. Kenin
from 16:00
B. Krejcíková
B. Krejcíková
K. Plíšková (14)
K. Plíšková (14)
from 16:00
A. Cornet
A. Cornet
C. Garcia
C. Garcia
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
P. Badosa
4190
4
M. Sakkari
4190
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Martina Trevisan

WTA Toronto - 8 August 2022

Follow the WTA Toronto Tennis match between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Martina Trevisan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 8 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Toronto results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.