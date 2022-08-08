Belinda Bencic - Tereza Martincová

B. Bencic vs T. Martincová | Toronto
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Aviva Centre
Not started
B. Bencic (12)
B. Bencic (12)
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking12
  • WTA points2635
  • Age25
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Tereza-Martincová-headshot
TerezaMartincová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking71
  • WTA points825
  • Age27
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
Switzerland
Tereza-Martincová-headshot
TerezaMartincová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
0

Wins

2 matches

0
0

Wins

Recent matches

B. Bencic

T. Martincová

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 1

B. Haddad Maia
B. Haddad Maia
1
M. Trevisan
M. Trevisan
0
E. Rybakina
E. Rybakina
1
M. Bouzková
M. Bouzková
1
S. Halep (15)
S. Halep (15)
5
D. Vekic
D. Vekic
0
N. Párrizas
N. Párrizas
S. Williams
S. Williams
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
P. Badosa
4190
4
M. Sakkari
4190
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Belinda Bencic vs Tereza Martincová

WTA Toronto - 8 August 2022

Follow the WTA Toronto Tennis match between Belinda Bencic and Tereza Martincová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 8 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Toronto results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.