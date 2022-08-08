Belinda Bencic - Tereza Martincová
B. Bencic vs T. Martincová | Toronto
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Aviva Centre
Not started
B. Bencic (12)
T. Martincová
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
- WTA ranking12
- WTA points2635
- Age25
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
TerezaMartincová
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking71
- WTA points825
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches0
0
Wins
Recent matches
B. Bencic
T. Martincová
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4190
|5
|4010