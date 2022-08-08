Camila Giorgi - Emma Raducanu
C. Giorgi vs E. Raducanu | Toronto
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Aviva Centre
Not started
C. Giorgi
E. Raducanu (9)
from 23:00
Players Overview
CamilaGiorgi
Italy
- WTA ranking29
- WTA points1689
- Age30
- Height1.68m
- Weight-
EmmaRaducanu
Great Britain
- WTA ranking10
- WTA points2772
- Age19
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
C. Giorgi
E. Raducanu
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4190
|5
|4010