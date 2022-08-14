Simona Halep says she hopes her Canadian Open triumph is the first of many titles herself and coach Patrick Mouratoglou win together.

Halep beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3 2-6 6-3 in a dramatic final to win her 24th WTA title, and a first since coach Mouratoglou left Serena Williams to train with the Romanian.

Halep was initially overwhelmed by Haddad Maia as she lost the opening three games of the match. However, she fought back to win six games in a row to take the first set.

Haddad Maia raised her game to break twice early in the second, visibly hitting the ball harder on return which Halep could not handle as the match went into a final set.

The Brazilian has won the most deciding sets on the WTA Tour this year, but she was broken straight away by Halep.

Haddad Maia did get a break of her own back, only for Halep to break again to take a 3-1 lead. The final six games went on serve to give Halep an eighth WTA 1000 title.

“I’m exhausted,” Halep said after the match. “Today was a tough battle and a great fight. Beatriz has done a brilliant job all week so well done to her.

“A few months ago I was not thinking that would be lifting this trophy. Thanks to Patrick and for him believing in me. Hopefully I made him proud even if I didn’t play great, but I fought.

“Hopefully we can have many more titles together.”

Halep will rise from 15th in the WTA rankings to world No. 6, her highest ranking for over a year after her 38th victory in 2022.

She is scheduled to play at the Cincinnati Masters which begins on Monday, before a short rest ahead of the US Open.

Meanwhile, Haddad Maia will move into the top 20 for the first time after making her maiden WTA 1000 final as she continues her breakthrough season on the tour.

