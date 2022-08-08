Elena Rybakina - Marie Bouzková
E. Rybakina vs M. Bouzková | Montreal
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Rogers 5G Grand Stand
Not started
E. Rybakina
M. Bouzková
from 16:00
Players Overview
ElenaRybakina
Kazakhstan
- WTA ranking27
- WTA points1735
- Age23
- Height1.84m
- Weight-
MarieBouzková
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking47
- WTA points1153
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
E. Rybakina
M. Bouzková
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4190
|5
|4010