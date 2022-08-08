Elena Rybakina - Marie Bouzková

E. Rybakina vs M. Bouzková | Montreal
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Rogers 5G Grand Stand
Not started
E. Rybakina
E. Rybakina
M. Bouzková
M. Bouzková
from 16:00
Players Overview

Elena-Rybakina-headshot
ElenaRybakina
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • WTA ranking27
  • WTA points1735
  • Age23
  • Height1.84m
  • Weight-
Marie-Bouzková-headshot
MarieBouzková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking47
  • WTA points1153
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

E. Rybakina

M. Bouzková

