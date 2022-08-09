Jil Teichmann - Anett Kontaveit
J. Teichmann vs A. Kontaveit | Toronto
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 09.08.2022 | Aviva Centre
Not started
J. Teichmann
A. Kontaveit (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
- WTA ranking21
- WTA points1997
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
AnettKontaveit
Estonia
- WTA ranking2
- WTA points4476
- Age26
- Height1.74m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
3 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
J. Teichmann
A. Kontaveit
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4190
|5
|4010