Jil Teichmann - Venus Williams
J. Teichmann vs V. Williams | Montreal
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 09.08.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
J. Teichmann
V. Williams
09/08
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
- WTA ranking21
- WTA points1997
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
VenusWilliams
United States
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age42
- Height1.85m
- Weight74kg
Statistics
Recent matches
J. Teichmann
V. Williams
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4190
|5
|4010