Jil Teichmann - Venus Williams

J. Teichmann vs V. Williams | Montreal
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 09.08.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
J. Teichmann
J. Teichmann
V. Williams
V. Williams
09/08
Players Overview

Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking21
  • WTA points1997
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Venus-Williams-headshot
VenusWilliams
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking-
  • WTA points-
  • Age42
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight74kg

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Teichmann

V. Williams

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
P. Badosa
4190
4
M. Sakkari
4190
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Jil Teichmann vs Venus Williams

WTA Toronto - 9 August 2022

Follow the WTA Toronto Tennis match between Jil Teichmann and Venus Williams live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 9 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Toronto results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.