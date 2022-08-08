Kaia Kanepi - Naomi Osaka
K. Kanepi vs N. Osaka | Toronto
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Aviva Centre
Not started
K. Kanepi
N. Osaka
from 23:00
Players Overview
KaiaKanepi
Estonia
- WTA ranking31
- WTA points1467
- Age37
- Height1.81m
- Weight-
NaomiOsaka
Japan
- WTA ranking39
- WTA points1290
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
K. Kanepi
N. Osaka
