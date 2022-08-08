Katherine Sebov - Yulia Putintseva

K. Sebov vs Y. Putintseva | Montreal
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Rogers 5G Grand Stand
Not started
K. Sebov
K. Sebov
Y. Putintseva
Y. Putintseva
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Katherine-Sebov-headshot
KatherineSebov
Canada
Canada
  • WTA ranking299
  • WTA points210
  • Age23
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Yulia-Putintseva-headshot
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • WTA ranking46
  • WTA points1165
  • Age27
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

K. Sebov

Y. Putintseva

Related matches

B. Haddad Maia
B. Haddad Maia
M. Trevisan
M. Trevisan
from 16:00
N. Párrizas
N. Párrizas
S. Williams
S. Williams
from 16:00
S. Stephens
S. Stephens
S. Kenin
S. Kenin
from 16:00
B. Krejcíková
B. Krejcíková
K. Plíšková (14)
K. Plíšková (14)
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
P. Badosa
4190
4
M. Sakkari
4190
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Katherine Sebov vs Yulia Putintseva

WTA Toronto - 8 August 2022

Follow the WTA Toronto Tennis match between Katherine Sebov and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 8 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Toronto results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.