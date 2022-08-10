Belinda Bencic - Serena Williams
B. Bencic vs S. Williams | Toronto
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 11.08.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
B. Bencic (12)
6
6
S. Williams
2
4
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
- WTA ranking12
- WTA points2635
- Age25
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
SerenaWilliams
United States
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age40
- Height1.75m
- Weight72kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
4 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
B. Bencic
S. Williams
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4190
|5
|4010