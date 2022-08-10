Belinda Bencic - Serena Williams

B. Bencic vs S. Williams | Toronto
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 11.08.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
B. Bencic (12)
B. Bencic (12)
6
6
S. Williams
S. Williams
2
4
Players Overview

Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking12
  • WTA points2635
  • Age25
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Serena-Williams-headshot
SerenaWilliams
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking-
  • WTA points-
  • Age40
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight72kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
Switzerland
Serena-Williams-headshot
SerenaWilliams
United States
United States
1

Wins

4 matches

3

Wins

Recent matches

B. Bencic

S. Williams

Latest news

WTA Toronto

'I'm terrible at goodbyes' - Tearful Williams says farewell to Toronto after loss to Bencic

14 hours ago

WTA Toronto

'I'm getting closer to the light' - Williams hints at retirement after first win of 2022

09/08/2022 at 10:09

