Asia Muhammad - Madison Keys

A. Muhammad vs M. Keys | Montreal
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Court 1
Not started
A. Muhammad
A. Muhammad
M. Keys
M. Keys
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Asia-Muhammad-headshot
AsiaMuhammad
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking187
  • WTA points350
  • Age31
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight-
Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking25
  • WTA points1779
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Muhammad

M. Keys

Related matches

B. Haddad Maia
B. Haddad Maia
M. Trevisan
M. Trevisan
from 16:00
N. Párrizas
N. Párrizas
S. Williams
S. Williams
from 16:00
S. Stephens
S. Stephens
S. Kenin
S. Kenin
from 16:00
B. Krejcíková
B. Krejcíková
K. Plíšková (14)
K. Plíšková (14)
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
P. Badosa
4190
4
M. Sakkari
4190
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Asia Muhammad vs Madison Keys

WTA Toronto - 8 August 2022

Follow the WTA Toronto Tennis match between Asia Muhammad and Madison Keys live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 8 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Toronto results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.