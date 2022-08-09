Maria Sakkari - Sloane Stephens
M. Sakkari vs S. Stephens | Toronto
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 10.08.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
M. Sakkari (3)
S. Stephens
10/08
Players Overview
MariaSakkari
Greece
- WTA ranking4
- WTA points4190
- Age27
- Height1.72m
- Weight-
SloaneStephens
United States
- WTA ranking59
- WTA points1007
- Age29
- Height1.7m
- Weight64kg
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Sakkari
S. Stephens
Related matches
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4190
|5
|4010