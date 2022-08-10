World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is holding out hope of being able to play against Serena Williams before the American retires from tennis.
With Swiatek only emerging onto the WTA Tour in 2019 as Williams' competitive appearances started to become fewer, they have not yet been drawn together.
Ad
It would be some match-up, but time is running out for it to happen, with Williams, 40, likely to end her career at the upcoming US Open in New York.
WTA Toronto
'She gave us a path to follow' - Williams tributes pour in from younger generation
Speaking after her comfortable win over Ajla Tomljanovic at the Canadian Open in Toronto, Swiatek said: "Pretty sad I wasn't able to play against her [Williams].
"Maybe I'll have the chance.
"Being able to do business and tennis at the same time, but also be a mother and do four Slam finals, is amazing.
- ‘She changed tennis’ – Raducanu on ‘inspirational’ Williams
- Alcaraz stunned by Paul in Montreal after squandering match point
"I'd be happy to have that belief that maybe I can do that."
Swiatek will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last 16 of the Canadian Open, with the Brazilian having seen off home hope Leylah Fernandez in straight sets.
Swiatek's best performance at the US Open came when she made the fourth round last year, and as the undisputed best player in the world at the moment on the women's side, she will surely be viewing her time in Toronto - as well as potentially in Cincinnati at the upcoming Western & Southern Open - as a vital part of her preparations.
Tennis
‘She changed tennis’ – Raducanu on ‘inspirational’ Williams
US Open
Corretja 'very sad' to see Serena retire, but hails incredible career
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad