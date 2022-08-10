World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is holding out hope of being able to play against Serena Williams before the American retires from tennis.

With Swiatek only emerging onto the WTA Tour in 2019 as Williams' competitive appearances started to become fewer, they have not yet been drawn together.

Ad

WTA Toronto 'She gave us a path to follow' - Williams tributes pour in from younger generation 5 HOURS AGO

"Maybe I'll have the chance.

"Being able to do business and tennis at the same time, but also be a mother and do four Slam finals, is amazing.

"I'd be happy to have that belief that maybe I can do that."

Swiatek will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last 16 of the Canadian Open, with the Brazilian having seen off home hope Leylah Fernandez in straight sets.

Swiatek's best performance at the US Open came when she made the fourth round last year, and as the undisputed best player in the world at the moment on the women's side, she will surely be viewing her time in Toronto - as well as potentially in Cincinnati at the upcoming Western & Southern Open - as a vital part of her preparations.

Tennis ‘She changed tennis’ – Raducanu on ‘inspirational’ Williams 13 HOURS AGO