Sara Sorribes - Claire Liu

S. Sorribes vs C. Liu | Toronto
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Aviva Centre
Not started
S. Sorribes
S. Sorribes
C. Liu
C. Liu
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Sara-Sorribes-headshot
SaraSorribes
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking41
  • WTA points1266
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Claire-Liu-headshot
ClaireLiu
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking81
  • WTA points757
  • Age22
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sara-Sorribes-headshot
SaraSorribes
Spain
Spain
Claire-Liu-headshot
ClaireLiu
United States
United States
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

S. Sorribes

C. Liu

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 1

B. Haddad Maia
B. Haddad Maia
1
M. Trevisan
M. Trevisan
0
E. Rybakina
E. Rybakina
1
M. Bouzková
M. Bouzková
1
S. Halep (15)
S. Halep (15)
5
D. Vekic
D. Vekic
0
N. Párrizas
N. Párrizas
S. Williams
S. Williams
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
P. Badosa
4190
4
M. Sakkari
4190
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Sara Sorribes vs Claire Liu

WTA Toronto - 8 August 2022

Follow the WTA Toronto Tennis match between Sara Sorribes and Claire Liu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 8 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Toronto results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.