Nuria Párrizas - Serena Williams
N. Párrizas vs S. Williams | Montreal
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
N. Párrizas
S. Williams
from 16:00
Players Overview
NuriaPárrizas
Spain
- WTA ranking57
- WTA points1032
- Age31
- Height-
- Weight-
SerenaWilliams
United States
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age40
- Height1.75m
- Weight72kg
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4190
|5
|4010