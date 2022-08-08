Simona Halep - Donna Vekic

S. Halep vs D. Vekic | Montreal
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Halep (15)
S. Halep (15)
D. Vekic
D. Vekic
from 16:00
Players Overview

Simona-Halep-headshot
SimonaHalep
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking15
  • WTA points2415
  • Age30
  • Height1.68m
  • Weight-
Donna-Vekic-headshot
DonnaVekic
Croatia
Croatia
  • WTA ranking82
  • WTA points755
  • Age26
  • Height1.79m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Halep

D. Vekic

LIVE MATCH: Simona Halep vs Donna Vekic

WTA Toronto - 8 August 2022

Follow the WTA Toronto Tennis match between Simona Halep and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 8 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Toronto results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

