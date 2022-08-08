Sloane Stephens - Sofia Kenin

S. Stephens vs S. Kenin | Montreal
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Stephens
S. Kenin
from 16:00
Players Overview

Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking59
  • WTA points1007
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight64kg
Sofia-Kenin-headshot
SofiaKenin
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking-
  • WTA points-
  • Age23
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Stephens

S. Kenin

LIVE MATCH: Sloane Stephens vs Sofia Kenin

WTA Toronto - 8 August 2022

Follow the WTA Toronto Tennis match between Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 8 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Toronto results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.