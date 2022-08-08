Sloane Stephens - Sofia Kenin
S. Stephens vs S. Kenin | Montreal
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.08.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Stephens
S. Kenin
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
SloaneStephens
United States
- WTA ranking59
- WTA points1007
- Age29
- Height1.7m
- Weight64kg
SofiaKenin
United States
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age23
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
S. Stephens
S. Kenin
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4190
|5
|4010