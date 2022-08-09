Leylah Fernandez says she feels “amazing” after returning to the WTA Tour with a homecoming victory at the Canadian Open in Toronto.

Last year’s US Open runner-up has been out of action since making the French Open quarter-finals due to a stress fracture in her foot.

She was only cleared to play in Toronto a few days before the event and was given a stern first-round test as she battled past qualifier Storm Sanders 6-4 6-7(2) 6-3 in two hours and 41 minutes.

It was Canadian Fernandez’s first win in three attempts at her home tournament.

"It was definitely one tough match," said Fernandez, who faces Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.

"It had everything. It had great moments, bad moments, it had spectacular moments from both players.

"I was just super happy that I was able to play in front of my home crowd. And also that at the end of the match my body feels amazing. So that's a huge positive. That's the biggest win that I can ask for."

Fernandez has had a breakthrough 12 months, making the US Open final a year ago, winning her second WTA Tour title in Monterrey in March and making the last eight at the French Open.

"Here in Toronto it's just like playing in front of my family, playing in front of the Canadian crowd, playing in front of all the people who have helped me, who have cheered me on throughout the years," she said.

"So it's like a great way for me to say thank you to them by showing that all the years not only I suffer, but they suffer too has paid off and hopefully that this can keep going."

Fernandez is also playing doubles this week with younger sister Bianca.

"It also gets me into that offensive mindset of, if I do like give an easy ball, there's not only just one player, there's two players on the other side who are going to come at us," she said.

"So it's just going to help us get ready for those tougher matches.

"Of course, it's going to be like extra hours on the legs, but that's what we want. That's what we want to see if my body can take it. And up to now it's going great so I'm just happy that I have a great team behind me and who is going to see and can help me make decisions."

