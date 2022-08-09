Yulia Putintseva - Paula Badosa
Y. Putintseva vs P. Badosa | Toronto
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 09.08.2022 | Aviva Centre
Not started
Y. Putintseva
P. Badosa (4)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
- WTA ranking46
- WTA points1165
- Age27
- Height1.63m
- Weight-
PaulaBadosa
Spain
- WTA ranking3
- WTA points4190
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
Y. Putintseva
P. Badosa
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4190
|5
|4010