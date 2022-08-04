Daria Saville - Rebecca Marino

D. Saville vs R. Marino | Washington
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 04.08.2022 | William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Not started
D. Saville
D. Saville
R. Marino
R. Marino
from 23:00
Players Overview

Daria-Saville-headshot
DariaSaville
Australia
Australia
  • WTA ranking88
  • WTA points708
  • Age28
  • Height1.66m
  • Weight61kg
Rebecca-Marino-headshot
RebeccaMarino
Canada
Canada
  • WTA ranking111
  • WTA points597
  • Age31
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight64kg

Statistics

Recent matches

D. Saville

R. Marino

LIVE MATCH: Daria Saville vs Rebecca Marino

WTA Washington - 4 August 2022

