Jessica Pegula - Daria Saville
J. Pegula vs D. Saville | Washington
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 03.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
J. Pegula (1)
D. Saville
from 18:30
Players Overview
JessicaPegula
United States
- WTA ranking7
- WTA points3087
- Age28
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
DariaSaville
Australia
- WTA ranking88
- WTA points708
- Age28
- Height1.66m
- Weight61kg
Statistics
