Jessica Pegula - Daria Saville

J. Pegula vs D. Saville | Washington
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 03.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
J. Pegula (1)
J. Pegula (1)
D. Saville
D. Saville
from 18:30
Players Overview

Jessica-Pegula-headshot
JessicaPegula
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking7
  • WTA points3087
  • Age28
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Daria-Saville-headshot
DariaSaville
Australia
Australia
  • WTA ranking88
  • WTA points708
  • Age28
  • Height1.66m
  • Weight61kg

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Pegula

D. Saville

LIVE MATCH: Jessica Pegula vs Daria Saville

WTA Washington - 3 August 2022

Follow the WTA Washington Tennis match between Jessica Pegula and Daria Saville live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 3 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Washington results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

