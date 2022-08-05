-

| Washington
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 05.08.2022 | William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Not started
-
-
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

tbc
-
  • ranking-
  • points-
  • Age-
  • Height-
  • Weight-
tbc
-
  • ranking-
  • points-
  • Age-
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Related matches

Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

Latest news

WTA Washington

'Died three times' - Raducanu wins marathon in the heat against Osorio to reach quarter-finals

18 hours ago

WTA Washington

'Good to get a win here' - Raducanu back to winning ways on US soil after beating Chirico

03/08/2022 at 07:31

LIVE MATCH: vs

WTA Washington - 5 August 2022

Follow the WTA Washington Tennis match between and live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 5 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Washington results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.