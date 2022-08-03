Camila Osorio - Emma Raducanu
C. Osorio vs E. Raducanu | Washington
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 03.08.2022 | William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Not started
C. Osorio
E. Raducanu (2)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
CamilaOsorio
Colombia
- WTA ranking67
- WTA points861
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
EmmaRaducanu
Great Britain
- WTA ranking10
- WTA points2717
- Age19
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
C. Osorio
E. Raducanu
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010