Tereza Martincová - Victoria Azarenka

T. Martincová vs V. Azarenka | Washington
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 03.08.2022 | William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Not started
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
V. Azarenka (4)
V. Azarenka (4)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Tereza-Martincová-headshot
Tereza Martincová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  WTA ranking 73
  WTA points 825
  Age 27
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Victoria-Azarenka-headshot
Victoria Azarenka
Belarus
Belarus
  WTA ranking 20
  WTA points 2016
  Age 33
  Height 1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tereza-Martincová-headshot
Tereza Martincová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Victoria-Azarenka-headshot
Victoria Azarenka
Belarus
Belarus
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

T. Martincová

V. Azarenka

Table

Players Pts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

Latest news

WTA Washington

'Good to get a win here' - Raducanu back to winning ways on US soil after beating Chirico

9 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Tereza Martincová vs Victoria Azarenka

WTA Washington - 3 August 2022

