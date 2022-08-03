Tereza Martincová - Victoria Azarenka
T. Martincová vs V. Azarenka | Washington
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 03.08.2022 | William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Not started
T. Martincová
V. Azarenka (4)
from 23:00
Players Overview
TerezaMartincová
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking73
- WTA points825
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
VictoriaAzarenka
Belarus
- WTA ranking20
- WTA points2016
- Age33
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
T. Martincová
V. Azarenka
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8396
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010