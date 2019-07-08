WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
A.Riske
2
77
6
M.Puig
6
65
3
24 September 2019Court 1
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Alison Riske - Mónica Puig

WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alison Riske and Mónica Puig live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alison Riske
Alison
Riske
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
32
Previous matches
View more matches
Mónica Puig
Mónica
Puig
Puerto RicoPuerto Rico
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
69
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Sharapova sets up Ash Barty battle at Cincinnati Masters

WTA Cincinnati
13/08/2019

Tennis news - Serena Williams back in Wimbledon semi-finals after seeing off Alison Riske

Wimbledon women
09/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Ashleigh Barty's Wimbledon party over but world No.1 hopeful ahead of US Open

Wimbledon women
09/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Ashleigh Barty's winning streak snapped as Riske advances at Wimbledon

Wimbledon women
08/07/2019