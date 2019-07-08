WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
A.Riske
✓
2
77
6
M.Puig
6
65
3
24 September 2019Court 1
LIVE - Alison Riske - Mónica Puig
WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alison Riske and Mónica Puig live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alison
Riske
Riske
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age29
WTA ranking32
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
6
3
3
A.Riske
✓
4
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
4
3
N.Gibbs
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
✓
7
6
A.Riske
5
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
✓
5
6
78
A.Kerber
7
4
66
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko
✓
6
6
A.Riske
4
3
View more matches
Mónica
Puig
Puig
Puerto Rico
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age25
WTA ranking69
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
✓
77
5
6
A.Kerber
65
7
1
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
0
3
Z.Diyas
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
3
3
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang
✓
3
7
6
M.Puig
6
5
3
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
M.Puig
6
65
4
A.Kalinskaya
✓
2
77
6
View more matches
