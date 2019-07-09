WTA Wuhan
Singles | Semifinal
A.Riske VS P.Kvitová
27 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Optics Valley International Tennis Center
LIVE - Alison Riske - Petra Kvitová
WTA Wuhan - 27 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alison Riske and Petra Kvitová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alison
Riske
Riske
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age29
WTA ranking32
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Riske
✓
6
6
E.Svitolina
1
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
Q.Wang
2
1
A.Riske
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Riske
✓
2
77
6
M.Puig
6
65
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
6
3
3
A.Riske
✓
4
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
4
3
N.Gibbs
✓
6
6
View more matches
Petra
Kvitová
Kvitová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age29
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
3
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
78
6
P.Hercog
66
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
P.Kvitová
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
4
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
View more matches
