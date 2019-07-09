WTA Wuhan
Singles | Semifinal

A.Riske VS P.Kvitová

27 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Optics Valley International Tennis Center
LIVE - Alison Riske - Petra Kvitová

WTA Wuhan - 27 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alison Riske and Petra Kvitová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alison Riske
Alison
Riske
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
32
Previous matches
Petra Kvitová
Petra
Kvitová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
7
Previous matches
