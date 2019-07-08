WTA Wuhan
Singles | 3rd Round
A.Riske VS ...
25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Optics Valley International Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Alison Riske - ...
WTA Wuhan - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alison Riske and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alison
Riske
Riske
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age29
WTA ranking32
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Riske
✓
2
77
6
M.Puig
6
65
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
6
3
3
A.Riske
✓
4
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
4
3
N.Gibbs
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
✓
7
6
A.Riske
5
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
✓
5
6
78
A.Kerber
7
4
66
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
09/07/2019
Tennis news - Serena Williams back in Wimbledon semi-finals after seeing off Alison Riske
Wimbledon women
09/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019: Ashleigh Barty's Wimbledon party over but world No.1 hopeful ahead of US Open
Wimbledon women